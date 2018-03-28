Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Cut by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 83.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 63.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 233.4% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Home Depot by 38.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.56. 515,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,058. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $207.60. The company has a market cap of $205,967.58, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.59%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Home Depot from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

In other Home Depot news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman acquired 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,532.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $3,308,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/first-quadrant-l-p-ca-has-15-54-million-position-in-home-depot-inc-hd-updated.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.