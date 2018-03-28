First Quantum Minerals (FM) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Jefferies Group dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.89.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$17.93 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,780.00, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 2.75.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.19. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

