First Republic Bank (FRC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 170,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,097,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 59,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. UBS started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.64.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,488.36, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.48 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

