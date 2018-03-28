First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing its Managed Assets in the world bond markets through a diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

