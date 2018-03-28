First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.99 Million in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 108,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,184.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.05. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 29,099.08%. research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, VP David Louis Johnson sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $57,511.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,780 shares in the company, valued at $144,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Novack sold 2,121 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $38,114.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,536 shares of company stock worth $923,418. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

