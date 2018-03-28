First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 28,432 Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Foundation Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMI. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Foundation Medicine by 36.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Ryan sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $149,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Pellini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $274,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,952 shares of company stock worth $20,147,318. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Medicine stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.15. 92,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. Foundation Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $3,040.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of -0.21.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.08). Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 207.73% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Foundation Medicine Inc will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

FMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Foundation Medicine Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

