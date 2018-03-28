First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (FPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund has a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund has investments in various industry sectors, such as banks; insurance; electric utilities; food products; capital markets; diversified telecommunication services; diversified financial services; wireless telecommunication services; consumer finance; oil, gas and consumable fuels; energy equipment and services; diversified financial services; independent power producers and renewable electricity producers; equity real estate investment trusts; metals and mining; multi-utilities; industrial conglomerates; transportation infrastructure; telecommunication services, and Internet software and services.

