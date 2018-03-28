First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) Plans $0.11 Apr 18 Dividend

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a apr 18 dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 23,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,561. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The Fund seeks to provide its common shareholders with a vehicle to invest in a portfolio of cash generating securities, with a focus on investing in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utilities industries that are weighted towards non-cyclical, fee-for-service revenues.

