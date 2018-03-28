FirstBlood (1ST) Price Tops $0.18

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, EtherDelta, Bittrex and Gatecoin. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $245,395.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00722571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012680 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00146689 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstBlood is a decentralized platform where gamers can be rewarded for their gaming skills. Built on Ethereum, the First Blood platform allows users to bet against each other on mainstream games and for the results to be verified and settled automatically via a smart-contract system, eliminating attack vectors, middlemen, and server down time. “

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta and BigONE. It is not possible to buy FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

