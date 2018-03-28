FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 151.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,743 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,723,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,390,000 after buying an additional 1,431,172 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,371,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,664,000 after buying an additional 549,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,391,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,565,000 after buying an additional 2,972,400 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,161,000 after purchasing an additional 914,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,395,000 after purchasing an additional 254,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,165.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is -37.11%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

