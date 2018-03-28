FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at HSBC

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price target reduced by HSBC from GBX 125 ($1.73) to GBX 90 ($1.24) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.28) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.38) to GBX 90 ($1.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.52) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group dropped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 155 ($2.14) to GBX 120 ($1.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 131.33 ($1.81).

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 77.95 ($1.08) on Monday. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 77.60 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $967.26 and a P/E ratio of 866.11.

In related news, insider David Robbie acquired 30,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £30,600 ($42,276.87). Also, insider Tim O’Toole acquired 12,740 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £13,886.60 ($19,185.69). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,675,624.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

