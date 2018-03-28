Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.28

News coverage about Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Firsthand Technology Value Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.6012715353023 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,539. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term growth of capital, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. It invests at least 80% of its total assets in technology companies.

