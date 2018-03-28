Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Jeffery W. Yabuki Sells 34,000 Shares

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 34,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $2,496,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffery W. Yabuki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $2,230,060.00.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,454.01, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.50 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus set a $74.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fiserv from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

