Shares of Fishing Republic PLC (LON:FISH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 152127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.13 ($0.13).

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Fishing Republic in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/fishing-republic-fish-hits-new-52-week-low-at-7-75.html.

Fishing Republic Company Profile

Fishing Republic plc operates as a retailer of fishing tackle. It provides a range of approximately 16,500 product lines to support various types of fishing, including carp, coarse, fly, game, and sea. The company offers lines, reels, hooks, floats, and flies, as well as fishing accessories, such as seat boxes, sleeping bags, bivvies, alarms, weights, scales, and luggage.

Receive News & Ratings for Fishing Republic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fishing Republic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.