Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Acquires 23,150 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 584,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,530 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 177,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 955,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $29.36. 19,238,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,427,219. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $311,817.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Acquires 23,150 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/fishman-jay-a-ltd-mi-purchases-23150-shares-of-bank-of-america-corp-bac-updated.html.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.