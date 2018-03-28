Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.495-1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS.

Five Below stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.77. 924,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,572. The stock has a market cap of $3,978.17, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. Five Below has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $73.55.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Five Below announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Five Below to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.09.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

