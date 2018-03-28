Five Below (FIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below updated its Q1 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.36-2.42 EPS.

Five Below stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,692. The firm has a market cap of $3,978.17, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. Five Below has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $73.55.

Five Below declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Five Below to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on Five Below from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Five Below from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.09.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

