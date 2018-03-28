Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-294 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.21 million.Five Below also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.36-2.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, January 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.09.

Five Below stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $70.77. 931,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,978.17, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. Five Below has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $73.55.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

