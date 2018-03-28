Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Five Prime Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6738704773253 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 36,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,151. The stock has a market cap of $612.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.33. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 380.23% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. equities analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

FPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $94.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

