Flash (CRYPTO:FLASH) Market Cap Reaches $20.66 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Flash has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and $22,154.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00724378 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012678 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00145825 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLASH is a blockchain platform that allows users and developers to leverage this technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. It’s a permissioned blockchain based on litecoin/bitcoin. “

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

