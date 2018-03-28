Insider Selling: FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells 18,810 Shares of Stock

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Daniel D. Lane sold 18,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $778,357.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,980.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 621,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,323. The stock has a market cap of $11,194.36, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.84. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. research analysts anticipate that FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 632,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,035,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells 18,810 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/fnf-group-of-fidelity-national-financial-inc-fnf-director-daniel-d-lane-sells-18810-shares-updated.html.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.