Focus Media (FMCN) Bonds Trading 1.3% Lower

An issue of Focus Media Holding Limited (NASDAQ:FMCN) debt fell 1.3% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 6.875% coupon and is set to mature on March 1, 2026. The debt is now trading at $95.00 and was trading at $94.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Focus Media Company Profile

Focus Media Holding Limited is a multi-platform digital media company, operating the liquid crystal display (LCD) display network in China using audiovisual digital displays in commercial and residential locations, based on the number of locations and number of flat-panel digital displays in its network, the poster frame network, based on the number of locations and number of poster frames and digital poster frames in its network, and the LCD display network in China using audiovisual digital displays in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

