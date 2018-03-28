Fore Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP)

Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETP. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,520,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Partners stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18,950.31, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

ETP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.68.

In other Energy Transfer Partners news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 4,600 shares of Energy Transfer Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $78,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

