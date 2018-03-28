Zacks Investment Research Lowers Foresight Energy (FELP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Foresight Energy Partners LP is a producer and marketer of thermal coal. It operates four underground mining complexes, all in the Illinois Basin region of the United States. The Company’s mining complexes consist of: Williamson Energy, LLC, Sugar Camp Energy, LLC, Hillsboro Energy, LLC and Macoupin Energy, LLC. It markets and sells its coal to a diverse customer base including electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern United States, as well as the seaborne thermal coal market. Foresight Energy Partners LP is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FELP. ValuEngine downgraded Foresight Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Foresight Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 64,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.48, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Foresight Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.75 million. Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. equities research analysts expect that Foresight Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Foresight Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foresight Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) by 5,739,700.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Foresight Energy worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP is engaged in the mining and marketing of coal from reserves and operations located in the Illinois Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the Company controlled 2.1 billion tons of coal in the state of Illinois. Its reserves consist principally of three contiguous blocks of uniform, thick, high heat content (high Btu) thermal coal, which are used for longwall operations.

