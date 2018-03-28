FormFactor (FORM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FORM stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,039.54, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. FormFactor has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $18.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.98 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 16.81%. sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $381,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,026.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $587,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,431 shares of company stock worth $1,286,460 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in FormFactor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 190,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in FormFactor by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 212,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 526,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 262,210 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 846,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 49,588 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company’s segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services.

