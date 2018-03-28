Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals G (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Get Fortescue Metals G alerts:

Fortescue Metals G (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fortescue Metals G has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fortescue Metals G (FSUGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/fortescue-metals-g-fsugy-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Fortescue Metals G

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It owns and operates the Chichester Hub that consists of the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester Ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley Ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortescue Metals G (FSUGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.