Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1,365.99, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered company and real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, acquires and leases properties for use in the restaurant and food service related industries. The Company operates through two segments: real estate operations and restaurant operations.

