Francs (FRN) Hits One Day Volume of $128.00

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Francs has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Francs has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $128.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Francs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Francs alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.01694910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004913 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015821 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001270 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00026048 BTC.

Francs Profile

Francs (CRYPTO:FRN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 5,546,911 coins. Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir. Francs’ official message board is francs.heberg-forum.org. The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs. Francs’ official website is www.francs.paris.

Francs Coin Trading

Francs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Francs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Francs must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Francs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Francs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Francs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.