Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (FLQM)

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock remained flat at $$27.61 during trading on Wednesday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

