Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 503,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $32,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 790,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,548,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600,203 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 398,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Equity Residential by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH grew its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 418,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David S. Santee sold 5,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $325,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Kaufman sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $39,795.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock worth $819,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. 225,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,714.64, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $630.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.83 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $67.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

