Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 164,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,650,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 105,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,052,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,475,000 after purchasing an additional 514,234 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $15,487.41, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.07%. sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

