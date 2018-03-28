Barclays Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.00 ($125.93) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($116.67) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.09 ($106.28).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €81.04 ($100.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7,680.00 and a P/E ratio of 16.08. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($120.07).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

