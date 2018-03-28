Frazcoin (FRAZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Frazcoin (CURRENCY:FRAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Frazcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Frazcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Frazcoin has a total market cap of $30,892.00 and $0.00 worth of Frazcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006998 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000349 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001077 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001926 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004318 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Frazcoin Profile

Frazcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Frazcoin’s total supply is 9,904,042 coins and its circulating supply is 9,704,042 coins. Frazcoin’s official Twitter account is @FrazCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frazcoin’s official website is frazcoin.org.

Frazcoin Coin Trading

Frazcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Frazcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frazcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frazcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

