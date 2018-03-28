Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,335 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $30,571.65, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/fresenius-medical-care-ag-co-fms-stake-lessened-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc.html.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company’s segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the Asia-Pacific Segment and the Latin America Segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.