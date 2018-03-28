Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €89.00 ($109.88) price target by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FME. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($101.23) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.60 ($118.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra set a €97.00 ($119.75) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.70 ($114.44).

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care (FME) opened at €81.46 ($100.57) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of €75.53 ($93.25) and a 1-year high of €93.82 ($115.83). The stock has a market cap of $25,250.00 and a PE ratio of 19.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fresenius Medical Care (FME) PT Set at €89.00 by HSBC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/fresenius-medical-care-fme-pt-set-at-89-00-by-hsbc.html.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.