Frontier Communications (FTR) Bonds Trading 1% Lower

An issue of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) bonds fell 1% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 10.5% coupon and will mature on September 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $85.25 and were trading at $87.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.22 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Frontier Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Frontier Communications stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 1,566,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,763. Frontier Communications Corp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $551.99, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.53. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Frontier Communications’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

