Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Receives €45.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €45.18 ($55.77).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FPE. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($59.26) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €52.50 ($64.81) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down €0.35 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €40.75 ($50.31). 32,117 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6,240.00 and a P/E ratio of 21.34. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($46.17) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($55.31).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of lubricants and related specialties worldwide. Its automotive lubricants product group includes engine oils, gear oils, shock absorber oils, motorcycle lubricants, lubricants for agricultural machinery, and service fluids; industrial lubricants and specialties product group primarily comprises metal-working fluids, corrosion preventatives, hydraulic and gear oils, greases, and other specialties; and other products group consists of toll blending, chemical process management, and trade activities.

