Fujinto Price Tops $0.0040 (NTO)

Fujinto (CURRENCY:NTO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Fujinto token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Fujinto has a market capitalization of $263,598.00 and $830.00 worth of Fujinto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fujinto has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00724216 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012470 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00148539 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00032586 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Fujinto Token Profile

Fujinto was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Fujinto’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,802,448 tokens. The official website for Fujinto is fujinto.io. Fujinto’s official Twitter account is @FUJINTO_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fujinto Token Trading

Fujinto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Fujinto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fujinto must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fujinto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

