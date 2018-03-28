Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 353.05 ($4.88) on Wednesday. Future has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 430 ($5.94). The stock has a market cap of $165.64 and a P/E ratio of 8,826.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/future-futr-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-numis-securities-updated.html.

About Future

Future plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in publishing of special-interest consumer magazines, applications and Websites. The Company is also engaged in the operation of events in the areas of technology, games and entertainment; photography, and creative and field sports. The Company operates through media, magazine and other segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.