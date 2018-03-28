FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FW Thorpe stock traded up GBX 6.37 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 324.37 ($4.48). 55,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,177. FW Thorpe has a one year low of GBX 297 ($4.10) and a one year high of GBX 412.50 ($5.70). The firm has a market cap of $361.43 and a PE ratio of 2,703.08.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

In other FW Thorpe news, insider Michael Allcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.35), for a total transaction of £31,500 ($43,520.31).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) to Issue GBX 1.40 Dividend” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/fw-thorpe-plc-tfw-plans-dividend-of-gbx-1-40-updated.html.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which specializes in designing, manufacturing and supplying of professional lighting equipment. The Company operates in eight business segments based on the products and customer base in the lighting market. These segments include Thorlux, Lightronics Participaties B.V., Compact Lighting Limited, Philip Payne Limited, Solite Europe Limited, Portland Lighting Limited, TRT Lighting Limited and Thorlux Lighting LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.