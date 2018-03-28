Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.57.

Stella-Jones stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,213. The company has a market capitalization of $3,280.00, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.76. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$38.23 and a 12 month high of C$52.22.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$371.07 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 8.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc is a Canada-based company, which is a producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and the continent’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles. It manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products, which include marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, wood for bridges and coal tar-based products.

