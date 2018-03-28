AirBoss of America Corp (BOS) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$94.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.21 million. AirBoss of America had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.90%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th.

AirBoss of America stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,652. The company has a market capitalization of $255.10, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of -0.32. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$9.96 and a twelve month high of C$13.60.

In other news, insider James Gordon Flatt acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,285,000.00.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of rubber-based products for resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Compounding, Engineered Products and Automotive. The Company, through its AirBoss Rubber Compounding division, is engaged in custom rubber compounding, supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber products, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products, mainly in North America.

