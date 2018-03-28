KeyCorp Comments on Life Storage Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Life Storage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.30.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Life Storage had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $133.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSI. Jefferies Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo set a $91.00 price target on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS cut shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.66. 551,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3,806.85, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Life Storage by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 17,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Life Storage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/fy2019-eps-estimates-for-life-storage-inc-lsi-lifted-by-keycorp-updated.html.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. The Company acquires, owns and manages self-storage properties. The Company owns its assets and conducts its operations through Life Storage LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.