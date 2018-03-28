Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ardelyx Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardelyx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Leerink Swann analyst S. Fernandez now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARDX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Ardelyx stock remained flat at $$5.25 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.82, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.76. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 275,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ardelyx by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 461,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 320,096 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutics focuses on addressing cardiorenal and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. It operates through the research, development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products segment. The Company’s products line includes cardiorenal portfolio and gastrointestinal portfolio.

