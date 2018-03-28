G4S plc (GFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

G4S plc (LON:GFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.40 ($4.25).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of G4S to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.84) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 330 ($4.56) to GBX 315 ($4.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of G4S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 350 ($4.84) to GBX 330 ($4.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.32) price target on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of GFS stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 243.10 ($3.36). 1,685,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a market cap of $3,870.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.38. G4S has a 52 week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.73).

G4S (LON:GFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported GBX 17.90 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.25) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). The business had revenue of GBX 782.80 billion during the quarter. G4S had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 4.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from G4S’s previous dividend of $3.59. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd.

G4S Company Profile

G4S Plc is a security company specializing in the provision of security and related services to customers. The Company’s segments include Africa, Asia Middle East, Latin America, Europe, North America, and UK & Ireland. It offers Secure solutions products, including manned security and facilities management services, and Cash solutions, mainly the provision of physical cash management services.

