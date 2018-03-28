G4S’s (GFS) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

G4S (LON:GFS)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.38) price objective on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of G4S to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.84) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.32) price objective on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. SEB Equities upgraded shares of G4S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.56) price objective on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.77) price objective on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 308.90 ($4.27).

Shares of G4S stock opened at GBX 242.10 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3,870.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,513.13. G4S has a 1 year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 342.60 ($4.73).

G4S (LON:GFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported GBX 17.90 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.25) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). G4S had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of GBX 782.80 billion during the quarter.

In related news, insider Ashley Almanza sold 115,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.47), for a total transaction of £290,233.81 ($400,986.20).

About G4S

G4S Plc is a security company specializing in the provision of security and related services to customers. The Company’s segments include Africa, Asia Middle East, Latin America, Europe, North America, and UK & Ireland. It offers Secure solutions products, including manned security and facilities management services, and Cash solutions, mainly the provision of physical cash management services.

