Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) Insider Kevin Rountree Buys 446 Shares of Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) insider Kevin Rountree purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,212 ($30.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,865.52 ($13,630.17).

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock opened at GBX 2,280 ($31.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $729.46 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.04. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 876.38 ($12.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,850 ($39.38).

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported GBX 97.60 ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of £108.85 million for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 90.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a GBX 35 ($0.48) dividend. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($33.16) price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC designs, manufactures and sells fantasy miniatures and related products. The Company’s segments include Sales channels, Product and supply, Central costs, Service centre costs and Royalties. The Sales channels segment includes Trade, which sells to independent retailers and includes magazine newsstand business and distributor sales from its publishing business (Black Library); Retail, which includes sales through retail stores, its visitor center and global exhibitions, and Mail order, which includes sales through its Web stores and digital sales.

