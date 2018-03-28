GameStop (GME) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

GameStop (NYSE:GME) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -2 to 6% to $9.03-8.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.84 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.06.

GameStop stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. 7,329,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,029. The firm has a market cap of $1,422.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. GameStop has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

