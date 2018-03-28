GasLog Partners (GLOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOP. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

GLOP stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.30, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.35.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 1,209.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

