GCoin (GCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.88 Million

GCoin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One GCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and SouthXchange. In the last week, GCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. GCoin has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $4,391.00 worth of GCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.01728790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004878 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015019 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001282 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024759 BTC.

GCoin Coin Profile

GCoin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2014. GCoin’s total supply is 150,341,510,000 coins. GCoin’s official website is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCoin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCoin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCoin Coin Trading

GCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase GCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

